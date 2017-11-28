Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, And Bruno Mars Lead Grammy Noms

Filed Under: 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, Grammys
Photo credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nominations for THE 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® were announced this morning by The Recording Academy®. This year’s class of GRAMMY nominees was selected from more than 22,000 submissions across 84 categories. The nominations showcase some of the most gifted music makers of the past awards year (Oct. 1, 2016–Sept. 30, 2017). As the only peer-selected music award, the GRAMMY is voted on by the Recording Academy’s membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers. Final-round GRAMMY® ballots will be mailed Dec. 7-21. THE 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 on the CBS Television Network.

This year, already a 21-time GRAMMY winner, Jay-Z leads the nominations with eight, followed by Kendrick Lamar with seven, Bruno Mars with six and Childish Gambino, Khalid and SZA, who each earn five.

“I’m inspired by this year’s nominees and the incredible talent each possesses,” said Neil Portnow, president and CEO of the Recording Academy. “Their recordings are a true testament to how creatively alive and meaningful our music industry has become. Each nominee uses their craft to inspire, uplift, and tell stories of our world through their artistry. They provide a vibrant soundtrack that represents the highest level of excellence and continues to impact and reflect our culture.”

Following is a sampling of nominations from the GRAMMY Awards’ 30 fields and 84 categories. For a complete nominations list, visit www.CBS.com.

GENERAL FIELD
Album Of The Year:
Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino 
4:44 — JAY-Z 
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar 
Melodrama — Lorde 
24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Record Of The Year:
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“The Story Of O.J.” — JAY-Z
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year:
“Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)
“4:44” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)
“Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)
“1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)
“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA

POP FIELD
Best Pop Solo Performance:
“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson
“Praying” — Kesha
“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga
“What About Us” — P!nk
“Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC FIELD
Best Dance/Electric Album:
Migration — Bonobo
3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk
Mura Masa — Mura Masa
A Moment Apart — Odesza
What Now — Sylvan Esso

ROCK FIELD
Best Rock Performance:
“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen
“The Promise” — Chris Cornell
“Run” — Foo Fighters
“No Good” — Kaleo
“Go To War” — Nothing More

R&B FIELD
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Free 6lack — 6lack
Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
American Teen — Khalid
Ctrl — SZA
Starboy — The Weeknd

RAP FIELD
Best Rap Album:
4:44 — JAY-Z 
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar 
Culture — Migos 
Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody 
Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator

COUNTRY FIELD
Best Country Album:
Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney
Heart Break — Lady Antebellum
The Breaker — Little Big Town
Life Changes — Thomas Rhett
From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

JAZZ FIELD
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
The Journey — The Baylor Project 
A Social Call — Jazzmeia Horn 
Bad Ass And Blind — Raul Midón 
Porter Plays Porter — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King 
Dreams And Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC FIELD
Best Gospel Album:
Crossover — Travis Greene 
Bigger Than Me — Le’Andria 
Close — Marvin Sapp 
Sunday Song — Anita Wilson 
Let Them Fall In Love — Cece Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
Rise — Danny Gokey 
Echoes (Deluxe Edition) —  Matt Maher 
Lifer — MercyMe 
Hills And Valleys — Tauren Wells
Chain Breaker — Zach Williams

LATIN FIELD
Best Latin Album
Lo Único Constante —  Alex Cuba 
Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes 
Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017 — La Santa Cecilia 
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) — Natalia Lafourcade 
El Dorado — Shakira

AMERICAN ROOTS FIELD
Best Americana Album:
Southern Blood — Gregg Allman 
Shine On Rainy Day — Brent Cobb 
Beast Epic — Iron & Wine 
The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit 
Brand New Day — The Mavericks

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL FIELD
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:
Calvin Harris
No I.D.
Greg Kurstin
Blake Mills
The Stereotypes

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
“City Of Stars” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), Track from La La Land  
“How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho), Track from Moana: The Songs
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (Fifty Shades Darker) — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift), Track from Fifty Shades Darker 
“Never Give Up” — Sia Furler & Gregg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia), Track from Lion 
“Stand Up For Something” — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common), Track from Marshall

THE 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for The Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Ben Winston is a producer, Chantal Sausedo is the Talent Producer and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW Philly

Thursday Night Football
Best Places To Picnic In Philadelphia
Spring Getaways
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live