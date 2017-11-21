CBS3 Kicks Off 29th Annual ‘Toy Fest’ Campaign For Area Kids

Drive wraps up Monday, December 18th with daylong toy drop-off

CBS3 will launch its 29th annual Toy Fest toy drive on Monday, November 27th, benefiting children in need this holiday season. The Philly POPS Festival Brass will be live again on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. to kick-off this year’s campaign along with representatives of the organizations that will benefit from the campaign – the Salvation Army, the USO and the Boys and Girls Club of Camden County.

Toy Fest radio partners KYW Newsradio 1060, 98.1 WOGL, SportsRadio 94WIP, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, 92.5XTU and Today’s 96.5 will also join in the holiday tradition by collecting toys at their studios, participating in campaign events and promoting the drive on air.

The stations will be soliciting new, unwrapped toys for local children through public service announcements airing through Monday, December 18th when CBS3 wraps up the campaign with an all-day drive through drop-off at the CBS Broadcast Center, 1555 Hamilton Street in Philadelphia. One of the longest-running TV public service campaigns in the region, Toy Fest has provided toys for more than 100,000 children in need over the years.

Toys will also be collected at numerous locations throughout the Delaware Valley, including several tree lighting ceremonies. On Tuesday, November 28th, Kate Bilowill host the Rittenhouse Square Holiday Lighting in Philadelphia. Chelsea Ingramwill be on site Thursday, November 30th at the Passyunk Avenue Tree Lighting in South Philadelphia and CBS3 staff will be on site for the South Street Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting on Sunday, December 3rd.

Toys can also be dropped off at the 92.5 XTU Toy Truck Parade at the Montgomery Mall on December 2nd, at a special collection day at Wilmington University on December 6th or at the Flyers home game against Buffalo on December 14th.

CBS 3 will also be collecting toys at its Friday HolidayFest live broadcasts on December 1st (Cape May), December 8th (Chestnut Hill) and December 15th(Bethlehem, PA).

In addition, toys can be dropped off at the following sponsor locations throughout the campaign:

The CBS Broadcast Center at 1555 Hamilton Street in Philadelphia

SportsRadio 94WIP and Talk Radio 1210 WPHT studios at 400 Market Street in Philadelphia

98.1 WOGL, 92.5XTU and Today’s 96.5 studios at 555 City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd, PA

Salvation Army locations at: 701 North Broad Street in Philadelphia, 915 Haddon Avenue in Camden, New Jersey or 400 North Orange Street in Wilmington, Delaware

Participating Ashley Furniture Home Store locations

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa locations

All Doc Bresler’s Cavity Busters locations

Family Dollar stores, Philadelphia area locations.

Individuals wishing to contribute can donate $10 to the cause by texting JOY to 41444. Message and data rates apply.