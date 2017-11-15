10 Things You Didn’t Know About The ‘Dynasty’ Cast

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — You anxiously watch the drama unfold between the Carringtons and the Colbys every Wednesday night, but how well do you know the “Dynasty” cast? Check out the trivia below about your favorite feuding families.

Elizabeth Gillies [ Fallon Carrington ] is best friends with Ariana Grande. The two actresses starred in Nickelodeon’s hit show “Victorious” from 2010 until the show’s end in 2013. Elizabeth can play the piano. Nathalie Kelley [ Cristal Flores ] was born in Lima, Peru. However, she was raised in Sydney, Australia. Nathalie and Nicole Kidman attended the same high school, North Sydney Girls High School. In addition to his acting career, James Mackay [ Steven Carrington ] is also a composer. Grant Show [ Blake Carrington ] has played the character Jake Hanson on “Beverly Hills 90210” (1990), “Melrose Place” (1992) and “Models Inc.” (1994). Grant used to race cars professionally. Alan Dale [Joseph Anders ] used to be a milkman. As a little girl, Brianna Brown [ Claudia Blaisdel ] had severe stage fright. Even today, she suffers from jitters before a big performance. Robert Christopher Riley’s [ Michael Culhane ] nickname is “Double R.”

Tune in to The CW on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. for the latest family drama, scandals, and lies.