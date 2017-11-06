Shop Fall Fashion On A Budget

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — There is a chill in the air, and it’s finally beginning to feel like fall in Philadelphia. So long, sweltering summer; hello, sweater weather! Whimsical patterns, warm colors, and fun textures are trending this fall. Learn how to sport the season’s hottest trends, without breaking the bank.

FALL FLORAL

Unlike a vibrant, summery floral, fall floral is darker and simpler. Shop fall floral below with awesome steals starting at just $11.00!

PLAID

It’s time to dig your old plaid out of your closet. This trend is back in! Shop subtle, monochromatic looks as well as brighter options below.

RED

*RED HOT ALERT* Fiery red is trending this fall! Rock a red ensemble with fashionable looks starting at just $16.99.

VELVET

Feel cozy and look chic in velvet. Whether you prefer wearing dark colors or lighter hues, you’ll look stylish wrapped in this luxurious fabric.

FRINGE

Look fun in fringe! This playful look will have you wanting to shimmy the night away. If wearing a fringe dress seems a little too overwhelming, start off with a understated fringe scarf or handbag!

Be fashion-forward this fall, and try out these popular trends. Best of all, you can spend a minimal amount of money and look like a million bucks!