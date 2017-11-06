Shop Fall Fashion On A Budget

By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — There is a chill in the air, and it’s finally beginning to feel like fall in Philadelphia. So long, sweltering summer; hello, sweater weather! Whimsical patterns, warm colors, and fun textures are trending this fall. Learn how to sport the season’s hottest trends, without breaking the bank.
FALL FLORAL
Unlike a vibrant, summery floral, fall floral is darker and simpler. Shop fall floral below with awesome steals starting at just $11.00!
- $11.00 – Forever 21 Navy Floral Top
- $26.00 – Old Navy Black Floral Dress
- $29.99 – H&M Black Floral Blouse
PLAID
It’s time to dig your old plaid out of your closet. This trend is back in! Shop subtle, monochromatic looks as well as brighter options below.
- $32.99 – Old Navy Relaxed Plaid Shirt
- $54.95 – Gap Red Plaid Wrap Shirt
- $79.99 – H&M Black Plaid Short Coat
RED
*RED HOT ALERT* Fiery red is trending this fall! Rock a red ensemble with fashionable looks starting at just $16.99.
- $16.99 – Old Navy Red Fringe Scarf
- $32.90 – Forever 21 Red Jumpsuit
- $49.99 – H&M Red Sweater
VELVET
Feel cozy and look chic in velvet. Whether you prefer wearing dark colors or lighter hues, you’ll look stylish wrapped in this luxurious fabric.
- $14.99 – H&M Fitted Velvet Dress
- $17.90 – Forever 21 Velvet Cami Dress
- $22.99 – Old Navy Relaxed Velvet Top
FRINGE
Look fun in fringe! This playful look will have you wanting to shimmy the night away. If wearing a fringe dress seems a little too overwhelming, start off with a understated fringe scarf or handbag!
- $24.00 – Old Navy Fringe Crossbody Handbag
- $34.95 – Gap Metallic Fringe Scarf
- $58.00 – Forever 21 Open-Shoulder Fringe Dress
Be fashion-forward this fall, and try out these popular trends. Best of all, you can spend a minimal amount of money and look like a million bucks!