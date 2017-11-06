10 Facts You Didn’t Know About ‘The Flash’ Cast

By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — You watch “The Flash” gang go head-to-head against evil metahumans every week, but how well do you know the cast? Here are 10 facts you probably didn’t know about your favorite superheroes!
- Grant Gustin has a Superman tattoo.
- Grant and his TV dad, John Wesley Shipp, were both born in Norfolk, Virginia.
- In 2011, Grant mistakenly tweeted his phone number, and fans immediately began calling.
- In 2015, Candice Patton was ranked #61 in the “Maxim Hot 100” List.
- Candace played Tori in “The Game,” a BET series.
- Danielle Panabaker’s sister, Kay, also used to act. Today, Kay works as a zookeeper.
- When he was 5 years old, Carlos Valdes’ family left Colombia and moved to Miami.
- Thomas Cavanagh is afraid of snakes.
- Thomas played on the international team for the NBA 2002 All Star Weekend’s 3 on 3 Tournament.
- Jesse L. Martin is a graduate of the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts for grades 5-12.
Tune in to The CW on Tuesdays at 8pm. Who knows, maybe you’ll even spot Grant’s tattoo!