10 Facts You Didn’t Know About ‘The Flash’ Cast

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — You watch “The Flash” gang go head-to-head against evil metahumans every week, but how well do you know the cast? Here are 10 facts you probably didn’t know about your favorite superheroes!

Grant Gustin has a Superman tattoo. Grant and his TV dad, John Wesley Shipp, were both born in Norfolk, Virginia. In 2011, Grant mistakenly tweeted his phone number, and fans immediately began calling. In 2015, Candice Patton was ranked #61 in the “Maxim Hot 100” List. Candace played Tori in “The Game,” a BET series. Danielle Panabaker’s sister, Kay, also used to act. Today, Kay works as a zookeeper. When he was 5 years old, Carlos Valdes’ family left Colombia and moved to Miami. Thomas Cavanagh is afraid of snakes. Thomas played on the international team for the NBA 2002 All Star Weekend’s 3 on 3 Tournament. Jesse L. Martin is a graduate of the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts for grades 5-12.

Tune in to The CW on Tuesdays at 8pm. Who knows, maybe you’ll even spot Grant’s tattoo!