Holiday Programming Is Coming Soon!

By Danielle Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — With temperatures dropping in Philadelphia, it’s time to bundle up and get ready for the holidays. The CW Philly has all of your favorite shows and movies to help get you in the holiday spirit. It’s time to snuggle up on the couch with a soothing cup of hot cocoa, and start watching!

Friday, Dec. 1

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer

In this hilarious holiday classic, Jake Spankenheimer is sent out to find his grandmother, who has become a victim in a rather unusual accident!

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Masters Of Illusion: Christmas Magic

This Christmas special will feature holiday-themed performances by illusionists and escape artists.

[Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane The Virgin will be preempted]

Tuesday, Dec. 12

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2017

Enjoy a fun-filled countdown of the best holiday commercials of the year!

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017

If you missed the Victoria’s Secret Angels walk the runway in Shanghai on Nov. 28, you can watch the lavish night unfold on the CW Philly on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

[The Flash and DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow will be preempted]

Friday, Dec. 15

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. – The 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

Watch as a star-studded lineup including Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, and Montel Williams host the 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.

[Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane The Virgin will be preempted]

Monday, Dec. 18

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Popstar’s Best Of 2017

Enjoy a special celebrating the best in the pop music business this year.

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Honors 2017

Stars including Debra Messing, Viola Davis, and Adam Levine are honored with their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

[Supergirl and Valor will be preempted]

Tuesday, Dec. 19

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Movie: Big Game

Oskari, a 13-year-old boy, helps rescue the president of the United States when Air Force One is shot down.

[The Flash and DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow will be preempted]

We dnesday, Dec. 20

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer

In this hilarious holiday classic, Jake Spankenheimer is sent out to find his grandmother, who has become a victim in a rather unusual accident!

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – The Top 12 Greatest Christmas Movies Of All Time

Reminisce during an epic countdown of the greatest Christmas movies of all time. This special originally aired in 2016.

[Riverdale and Dynasty will be preempted]

Friday, Dec. 22

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Masters Of Illusion: Christmas Magic

This Christmas special will feature holiday-themed performances by illusionists and escape artists.

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2017

Enjoy a fun-filled countdown of the best holiday commercials of the year!

[Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane The Virgin will be preempted]

Monday, Dec. 25

8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017

Check out this year’s star-studded iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. Performers include Sam Smith, The Chainsmokers, and Taylor Swift, just to name a few!

9:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Watch the ultimate masters of improvisation do their thing! Aisha Tyler hosts this skit comedy show.

[Supergirl and Valor will be preempted]

Thursday, Dec. 28

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. – iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1

Relive Night 1 of the iHeartRadio Music Festival, including performances by Pink, David Guetta, and Harry Styles!

[Supernatural and Arrow will be preempted]

Friday, Dec. 29

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. – iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2

Relive Night 2 of the iHeartRadio Music Festival including performances by DJ Khaled, Miley Cyrus, and Kings of Leon!

[Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane The Virgin will be preempted]